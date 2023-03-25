Dragonfly Energy Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Call for March 29, 2023

RENO, Nev., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly” or the “Company”) ( DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, today announced the Company will now release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Dragonfly management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference call which will be available on the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly’s website at https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (888) 886-7786 or for international callers (416) 764-8658, and referencing Dragonfly Energy. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly’s website, along with the earnings press release.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Investor Relations
Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.

