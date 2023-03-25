Brunswick Canyon Facility Bolsters Granite's Home Market Strategy

Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has purchased the high-quality aggregate-producing Brunswick Canyon quarry and asphalt plant in Carson City, Nevada. The acquisition supports Granite’s vertically integrated business in Northern Nevada, aligning with the Nevada Region’s home market strategy.

Brunswick Canyon has produced aggregates in the region for over 50 years. In addition to its renowned aggregate offerings, the high-quality hard rock quarry boasts an on-site 400-ton-per-hour asphalt plant as it serves Carson City, South Reno, Tahoe, and the Highway 395 corridor.

“We are excited about this opportunity as it creates employment opportunities and allows us to improve our service to the communities in which we work, specifically those south of Washoe County along the Hwy 50 and Hwy 395 corridors,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations, Chris Burke.

Granite’s construction materials business spans the western United States and specializes in aggregate plants, asphalt plants, and recycling facilities that supply external customers and support Granite’s vertically integrated business strategy.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated in 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

