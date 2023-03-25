NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Generac Holdings Inc. (: GNRC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with alleged materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company’s clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products.

Veru Inc. ( VERU)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that Veru misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the VERU-111 Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) and even the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) without any further studies and that Veru’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining FDA approval for its EUA request.

The Gap, Inc. (: GPS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy’s margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company’s statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company’s operations; and as a result (3) the Company’s statements during the Relevant Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose the following: (1) the Company represented to investors that it had a “comprehensive menu” of cancer tests with “every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing,” which positioned the Company as a “one-stop-shop” for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics “a competitive advantage” as a “go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer” and (2) the Company represented that NeoGenomics could “leverage” the supposedly “fixed cost” structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company’s “robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business.”

