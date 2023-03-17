GoHealth Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today reported that the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company's 2021 Inducement Award Plan to Steve Moffat, the Company's new Chief Marketing Officer; Alison Moriarty, the Company's new Chief People Officer; and John Shave, the Company's new Vice President of Investor Relations. These awards were effective on March 17, 2023 (the "Vesting Start Date"). The inducement grants were approved by a majority of the Company's Independent Directors and were made as a material inducement to each employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of their employment compensation.

The inducement grants consisted of 75,000 restricted stock units for shares of the Company's common stock ("RSUs") issued to Mr. Moffat, 50,000 RSUs issued to Ms. Moriarty, and 25,000 RSUs issued to Mr. Shave. The RSUs vest over three years, with 1/3rd of each award vesting on first, second and third anniversaries of the Vesting Start Date. The vesting of each grant is subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grant and the Company's 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to build trusted relationships with consumers and match them with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com/

