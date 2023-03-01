PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) is pleased to announce the signing of a software evaluation agreement, effective March 1, 2023, with a 'Big Five' technology company for Cybeats SBOM Studio.1

"The interest from a 'Big Five' technology company is a clear indication of the growing demand for SBOM consumption and SBOM management, and software supply chain security, and it further validates the effectiveness of SBOM Studio in addressing critical needs. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with our partner to trial our innovative security solutions that elevate their internal capabilities to mitigate cyber risks across their product offerings. With our cutting-edge technology and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will be a long-lasting and fruitful one, benefiting both companies and their customers alike," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats.

About SBOM Studio

Cybeats' SBOM Studio enables organizations to efficiently manage, distribute, and view their software bill of materials (SBOMs) in a single interface. By doing so, they can easily identify and address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, reduce the cost of protection, and improve compliance. SBOM Studio is specifically designed to support software producers and consumers who use open source and 3rd party software components and who are transitioning to more transparent software development practices. The platform is compatible with various SBOM generation tools and can validate and correct imported SBOMs to improve their accuracy. With the recent addition of the SBOM Quality Score, the key features of SBOM Studio now include:

Ability to ingest SBOMs from any source

Semantic evaluation of SBOMs

SBOM Quality Score

Automated SBOM Management

Accelerated Vulnerability Management

Improved Workflow for Security Operations

SBOM Sharing and Exchange

Data-Driven Business Decisions

Regulatory Compliance and Licence Infringement

VEX functionality

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

_____________________

1 https://www.cybeats.com/sbom-studio

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybeats-signs-agreement-with-a-big-five-tech-company-for-trial-evaluation-of-sbom-studio-301775328.html

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Corp.