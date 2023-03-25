Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("Faraday Future", “FF” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held online (virtually) on April 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT. The Company also announced changes to the composition of its Board of Directors. Matthias Aydt stepped down as a member of the Board and the Board appointed Li Han to replace Mr. Aydt effective March 13, 2023. Mr. Aydt remains at FF in his current role as Global SVP of Product Execution, focusing his full time and attention on the upcoming launch of the FF 91 Futurist. The Company thanks Mr. Aydt for his valuable service as a member of the Board and his continued dedication to the Company.

Since January 2022, Ms. Li Han has served as General Counsel of Mirana Corp., a global investment firm that focuses on Web3 technologies. Li Han is a seasoned business advisor and hands-on lawyer with experience leading billion-dollar M&A and capital-raising transactions, venture, private equity and fund investments, as well as supervising public company disclosure, governance, and corporate compliance programs across multiple jurisdictions. She was a former Partner in the Hong Kong office of O'Melveny & Myers and former General Counsel of Shanda Group. She also worked as an attorney with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP among other roles. She received her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University, M.A. from Peking University and B.A. from Fudan University. Please see the Company’s 8-K filed today for additional information about Ms. Han’s background.

“We are excited to have the extensive commercial and legal background in transactions and corporate governance for a public company that Ms. Han brings to our Board,” said Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “We will look to her expertise, along with the rest of the FF Board, to fully support our upcoming SOP and SOD dates, as well as the future development of the company and maximize the interests of stakeholders as the Company continues to grow its business. We thank Mr. Aydt’s contribution to the Board and look forward to having his leadership for FF91 milestones.”

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders for FF will be held for the following purposes:

To elect seven directors named in the accompanying Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. To ratify the selection of Mazars US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2023. To consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2023.

To attend the Annual Meeting, please visit: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FFFIE2023

The live audio webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 14, 2023, with online access beginning at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please refer to the attendance and registration information in the Proxy Statement.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

