Distribution Solutions Group Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement

5 hours ago
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a leading, multi-platform distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and industrial technologies markets announced today that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register one or more future offerings of up to $500 million of equity and debt securities of the Company.

DSG (formerly Lawson Products) previously filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 in May 2019 to register one or more offerings of up to $200 million of equity and debt securities of the Company which expired in May 2022. With the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K on March 14, 2023, DSG determined to reinstate its universal shelf registration statement to provide the Company with greater flexibility to access the capital markets in the future through the sale of securities if it becomes advantageous for the Company and its stockholders. DSG currently expects that the net proceeds of any such future offerings of securities would be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, organic strategic initiatives, and acquisitions as well as general working capital needs.

The shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet become effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group (“DSG”) is a best-in-class, multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 110,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,100 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “ensure,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “if,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG’s business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG’s (formerly Lawson Products, Inc.) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, DSG’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) whether or not the terms of the earnout provisions in either of the merger agreements will be satisfied such that DSG would be required to issue additional shares of common stock in connection with the mergers; (ii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the mergers; (iii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the mergers results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; and (iv) any problems arising in combining the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005312/en/

