KORE Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

5 hours ago
ATLANTA, March 17, 2023

Intends to file Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period provided by SEC Rule 12b-25

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), will hold a conference call on Monday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. The Company has filed Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the filing deadline for its Form 10-K for fifteen calendar days until Friday, March 31, 2022.

KORE management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast Event: Link
U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039
International dial-in: (215) 268-9922
Conference ID: 13736028

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.korewireless.com.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Contacts


KORE Investor Contact:

KORE Media Contact:

Charley Brady

Alisa Moloney

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1-678-392-2335

+1 678-367-0658



Investor Contact:


Matt Glover, Alex Thompson


Gateway Group, Inc.


[email protected]


+1-949-574-3860


