Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alphabet Inc. (“Alphabet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 24, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet’s subsidiary, Google, accusing it of unlawfully abusing its dominance in digital advertising and violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, claiming that “Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches.”

On this news, Alphabet’s Class A shares fell $2.09, or 2%, to close at $97.70 per share, while its Class C shares fell $2.00, or 2%, to close at $99.21 per share on January 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Alphabet securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005422/en/