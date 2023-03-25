TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company"), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it plans on releasing its fourth quarter and annual 2022 earnings results after the close of the stock market on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

813-448-1234

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744246/Generation-Income-Properties-Announces-Dates-for-its-2022-Fourth-Quarter-and-Annual-Earnings-Release-and-Live-Conference-Call



