GAFISA S.A. - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gafisa S.A. ("Gafisa", "we", "us" or the "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it intends to file Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today to voluntarily deregister as an issuer in the United States of America under from Section 12(g) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and terminate its reporting obligations under Section 13(a) and Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Upon the filing of the Form 15F, the Company's SEC reporting obligations will be immediately suspended, and the Company will not be required to file an Annual Report on Form 20–F for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. Deregistration and the termination of the Company's duty to file reports under the Exchange Act are expected to be final and effective within 90 calendar days after the filing of Form 15F.

Gafisa will maintain the listing of its common shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão).

Gafisa reserves the right, for any reason, to delay the Form 15F filing, to withdraw the filing prior to effectiveness, and to otherwise change its plans in respect of deregistration and termination of its reporting obligations under applicable U.S. federal securities laws in any way.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "by", "approaches", "nearly", "potential", "continues", "may", "will", "should", "could", "seeks", "approximately", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "target", "goal", "projects", "contemplates" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our limited historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information (including industry data) currently available to us. We can give no assurance that its expectations regarding any forward-looking statements will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

