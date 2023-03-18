LG Display's 65-inch OLED TV Panel Received Carbon Footprint Certification from the Carbon Trust

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its 65-inch OLED TV panel earned the Product Carbon Footprint Certification from the Carbon Trust. With this achievement, the company's OLED panel further solidified the company's leadership in the OLED industry.

LG Display's 65-inch OLED panel received this recognition from the Carbon Trust by meeting the global standard (PAS 2050) on GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions throughout the entire product life cycle. The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by its mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonized future, and its Product Carbon Footprint Certification is one of the most internationally recognized environmental certifications.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED TV panel requires no backlight, which allows the panel to significantly reduce the use of plastic materials by up to 90% compared to LCD panels and to improve recycling rate to 92.7% by raising the use of iron and metal materials. The company's OLED TV panel previously received Eco Product Certification from SGS, a Swiss-based global leader in inspection, for excelling in terms of environmental friendliness in four categories: Recycling, Hazardous Substances, Resource Efficiency and Energy Efficiency.

The company further improved its OLED TV panel's energy efficiency this year by 22% compared to previous panels through its newly-unveiled META Technology, which combines a 'Micro Lens Array (MLA)' technology that maximizes light emissions with 'META Booster,' the company's exclusive brightness-enhancing algorithm. LG Display's OLED TV panel is also widely recognized for emitting the lowest blue light in the industry while providing users with the best flicker-free viewing experience.

Meanwhile, LG Display has introduced its 'Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)' system in 2021 to comprehensively evaluate every environmental impact created during a product's life cycle. Through this new initiative, the company successfully reduced its total use of materials and parts and minimized greenhouse gases and power consumption during manufacturing, while developing products with lower power consumption and reducing waste during the disposal stage.

"We aim to enhance the eco-friendliness and competitiveness of our OLED TV panels by incorporating environmentally sustainable technologies into LG Display's unmatched technological expertise" said Kwon-shik Park, Vice President of Foundation Technology Laboratory at LG Display.

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices.

