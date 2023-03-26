NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Seagen Inc. ( SGEN)’s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $229.00 in cash per share. If you are a Seagen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ( ADAP)’s merger with TCR² Therapeutics Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Following the closing of the transaction, Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company. If you are a Adaptimmune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Provention Bio, Inc. ( PRVB)’s sale to Sanofi for $25.00 per share in cash. If you are a Provention shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Qualtrics International Inc. ( XM)’s sale to Silver Lake for $18.15 per share in cash. If you are a Qualtrics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com