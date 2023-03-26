Media Alert: BrainChip Illustrates AIoT Readiness at the Edge Impulse ML Series

1 hours ago
BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, joins the Edge Impulse ML Series as a Platinum Partner to showcase advanced edge machine learning innovation with an audience of invite-only guests.

The exclusive series features six one-day, in-person events that explore the benefits of edge machine learning, ways to differentiate products with embedded intelligence and how to deliver value in less time while lowering operating costs using AI tools like Edge Impulse. Each event features keynotes from industry leaders, hands-on workshops, customer success stories, insights on deploying ML solutions at scale and live demonstrations.

At Edge Impulse ML events, BrainChip presents “Edge AI: Ready When You Are!” The keynote addresses AI’s promise to provide new capabilities, efficiencies and economic growth, all with the potential for improving the human condition. There are numerous challenges to delivering on this promise, particularly the need for performant, secure edge AI. BrainChip will highlight the readiness of the industry to deliver edge AI and the path to its imminent transition.

“We are excited to be participating in the Edge Impulse ML Series,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “With the introduction of our next-generation platform and continued advancements with our partners and expansion of our ecosystem, events such as the ML Series is where BrainChip has the opportunity to communicate, demonstrate and drive our technology platform and provide current and future customers with long-term, intelligent solutions to scale AI into their devices.”

Edge Impulse ML Series events take place in six cities on five different dates. Please join BrainChip at Edge Impulse ML by registering for one or more of the upcoming showcases via the following links:

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

