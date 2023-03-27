Did you lose money on investments in Kornit Digital? If so, please visit Kornit Digital Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the ordinary shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) ( KRNT) between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Kornit designs and manufactures industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The Company’s digital inkjet printers enable end-users to print both direct-to-garment (“DTG”) and direct-to-fabric (“DTF”). In DTG printing, designs and images are printed directly onto finished textiles such as clothing and apparel. In DTF printing, large rolls of fabric pass through wide inkjet printers that print images and designs directly on to swaths of fabric that are then cut and sewn into a product, and can be used in the fashion and home décor industries. Kornit also produces and sells textile inks and other consumables for use in its digital printers. Through customer support contracts, Kornit also provides customer assistance and equipment services for its printers, including technical support, maintenance, and repair.

Throughout the Class Period, Kornit repeatedly touted the purported competitive advantages provided by its technology and assured investors that it faced virtually no meaningful competition in the DTG printing market. The Company also represented that there was strong demand for its digital printing systems, consumable products, such as textile inks, as well as the services Kornit provided customers to maintain and manage its digital printers, and to manage customer workflow. Kornit further assured investors that the purportedly strong demand for the Company’s products and services would enable it to maintain its existing customer base and attract new customers that would limit the risks associated with a substantial portion of its revenues being concentrated among a small number of large customers.

Plaintiff alleges that these and similar statements made throughout the Class Period were false. In truth, Kornit and its senior executives knew, or at a minimum, recklessly disregarded, that the Company’s digital printing business was plagued by severe quality control problems and customer service deficiencies. Those problems and deficiencies caused Kornit to cede market share to competitors, which, in turn, led to a decrease in the Company’s revenue as customers went elsewhere for their digital printing needs. As a result of these misrepresentations, Kornit ordinary shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

Investors began to learn the truth on March 28, 2022, when Delta Apparel and Fanatics - two of Kornit’s major customers - announced that for months they had collaborated with one of Kornit’s principal competitors to develop a new digital printing technology that directly competed with products and services Kornit offered. Delta Apparel revealed that it had already installed this new technology in four of its existing digital print facilities and had plans to expand further. The utilization of this new, competing technology by Delta Apparel and Fanatics reflected the widespread dissatisfaction of Kornit’s major customers with the Company’s product quality and customer service, and meant that Kornit would likely lose revenue from two of its most important customers.

On May 11, 2022, despite reporting revenues that exceeded expectations, Kornit reported a net loss of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a profit of $5.1 million in the prior year period. The Company also issued revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2022 that was significantly below analysts’ expectations. Kornit attributed its disappointing guidance to a slowdown in orders from the Company’s customers in the e-commerce segment. In addition, the Company admitted that, for at least the previous two quarters, Kornit knew that one of its largest customers, Delta Apparel, had acquired digital printing systems from a Kornit competitor.

On this news, the price of Kornit ordinary shares fell $18.78 per share, or 33.3%, to close at $37.63 per share on May 11, 2022.

Then, on July 5, 2022, after the market closed, Kornit disclosed that it would report a sizeable shortfall in revenue for the second quarter of 2022. Specifically, Kornit expected revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, far short of the previous revenue guidance of between $85 million and $95 million that the Company provided less than two months earlier, in May 2022. Kornit attributed the substantial revenue miss to “a significantly slower pace of direct-to-garment (DTG) systems orders in the second quarter as compared to our prior expectations.”

On this news, the price of Kornit ordinary shares fell $8.10 per share, or 25.7%, to close at $23.46 per share on July 6, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 17, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Kornit ordinary shares, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Kornit Digital Ltd. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

[email protected]