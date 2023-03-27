NewHydrogen Names Steven Hill as Vice President

7 hours ago
Having served in a prominent sales and marketing role in the biopharmaceutical industry, Hill brings extensive business development experience needed to help the company scale.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (

NEWH, Financial), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, today announced that Steven Hill will serve as Vice President and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Hill is an accomplished sales executive with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

In this capacity, Hill will lead NewHydrogen’s business development efforts while representing the company’s mission and technologies to investors, media, public, and potential partners. Hill brings to NewHydrogen extensive experience and business knowledge gained from working in the pharmaceutical industry.

Hill has held senior management positions over the course of his career including Regional Account Manager for Relypsa Inc, a biopharmaceutical start-up in Redwood City, CA. Mr. Hill’s experience in the pharmaceutical industry leading up to Relypsa began in 2000 with roles varying from sales to marketing and leadership with AstraZeneca, Organon, Schering-Plough and Daiichi Sankyo. Hill also served as a Managing Member of Hill Investments, LLC, a real estate investment and design group during which time Mr. Hill consulted on property development and managed real estate investments. Mr. Hill received a Master of Business Administration degree from IE Business School, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management degree from Utah Valley University and an Associate of Science in Aviation Science degree from Utah Valley University.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to NewHydrogen, and expect that he will immediately strengthen our management team,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of NewHydrogen. “Steve’s vantage point coming from executive sales experience is one we believe will provide valuable insights as NewHydrogen progresses to meet its corporate objectives.”

NewHydrogen is currently funding a sponsored research program at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), aimed squarely at developing technologies to lower the cost of green hydrogen. The goal of NewHydrogen’s sponsored research at the UCLA is to lower the cost of green hydrogen by eliminating or drastically reducing the use of precious metals in electrolyzers. Electrolyzers currently rely on rare materials such as iridium and platinum. These materials often account for a substantial portion of the cost of electrolyzers.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen using renewable energy. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. Unfortunately, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted from a source that contains hydrogen. For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple and elegant device called an electrolyzer. However, electrolyzers are still very expensive. NewHydrogen plans on developing several component innovations to enable the next generation of low cost electrolyzers. The Company’s initial focus is on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

To learn more about the company, please visit www.newhydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, the impact of public health epidemics on the global economy and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

NewHydrogen, Inc.
[email protected]

