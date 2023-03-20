Leading the Trend of Pickup Trucks, a New GWM PICKUP Model debuts in the Middle East

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, March 20, 2023

BAODING, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15th, GWM held a GWM Brand Model Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. GWM officially launched its new global pickup model POER KINGKONG in the Middle East market.

Leading_the_Trend_of_Pickup_Trucks__a_New_GWM_PICKUP_Model_debuts_in_the_Middle_East.jpg

At the press conference, the person in charge of the Middle East market of GWM detailed the global development achievements and highlights of GWM PICKUP to local media and guests. POER KINGKONG, as the latest global model of GWM PICKUP, debuted in Saudi Arabia. It features an upgraded design and performance.

POER KINGKONG adopts a large grille, a new style of headlamps, and more three-dimensional lines, creating a stylish and dynamic visual effect. As for the power, it is equipped with a 2.0T engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. This power system is efficient and reliable, which can meet the driving needs of consumers under different road conditions.

"POER KINGKONG inherits the classic tough style of GWM PICKUP and strong performance. These advantages can better meet consumers' needs in different scenarios. This undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of GWM PICKUP," said a senior representative of a distributor after experiencing the vehicle.

Pickup trucks are GWM's earliest export models to the international market. To meet the differentiated needs of different markets around the world, GWM has launched multiple models of Pickup, such as GWM POER, POER KINGKONG, and POER SHANHAI. Up to now, more than 2 million GWM PICKUP trucks have been sold worldwide, making them the best partner for users with reliable quality.

GWM POER, as a high-end intelligent model under GWM PICKUP, has been launched in over 50 countries, including China, Australia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and has achieved sustained sales growth. According to the latest report released by GWM, the global sales of GWM POER in February this year reached 12,882, and its cumulative global sales have exceeded 400,000 units since its launch just over three years ago.

GWM POER has also won a number of authoritative awards for its outstanding quality. It received a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety rating. In the South African market, GWM POER won the "Light Commercial Newcomer Vehicle of the Year" award and quickly ranked among the top ten in the market segment. In Chile, GWM POER has been recognized by the market and users, and won the "Best Pickup of the Year" award by MT Online, a local professional automotive media.

In the future, GWM PICKUP will be committed to constantly creating smarter and safer models and continuing to expand the product lineup in the global market. POER KINGKONG is expected to be launched in multiple markets this year, providing consumers with more personalized pickup truck choices.

favicon.png?sn=CN46317&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-trend-of-pickup-trucks-a-new-gwm-pickup-model-debuts-in-the-middle-east-301775807.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN46317&Transmission_Id=202303200303PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN46317&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.