STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's new dramatization of George Orwell's masterpiece 1984 is a finalist in the 2023 Audie Awards, the "Academy Awards" for the audio industry. Storytel is competing in the audio drama category. The winners are to be announced next week at the Audies Gala in New York City – a prestigious event celebrating the talent of internationally recognised audio creators and narrators.

1984 is Storytel's first global audio drama, launched in 2022. It is a story about resistance, love and the strength of the human spirit, fighting dark forces against all odds. The audio drama was released in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Mexico in their respective local languages – as well as in English for listeners all over the world. It is also available at Storytel's American platform, Audiobooks.com. The English production is the version competing in the Audie Awards, to be held on March 28th, 2023.

"To be nominated for an Audie is a wonderful international recognition, showing the high level of production that our team is capable of. We are both humble and proud to be included in these nominations, together with so many other inspiring creators, all of them taking the listening experience to the next level," says Helena Gustafsson, Chief Content Officer at Storytel.

The other finalists in the audio drama category are Clean Sweep by GraphicAudio (a division of RBmedia), Pipeline by L.A Theatre Works together with Coraline and Good Omens by HarperAudio. The Audie Awards are presented by the Audio Publishers Association (APA). Ana Maria Allessi, president of APA, acknowledges the nominees in an official comment on behalf of the association: "This year's finalists are representative of the immense talent in the audiobook community and beyond."

Storytel's international marketing campaign for the production, "2022 sounds like 1984", created with the agency B-Reel, was awarded silver in the well-renowned Shots Awards EMEA last year.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Emma Boëthius, PR Manager
Tel: +46 70 2235673
Email: [email protected]

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

