Vislink's Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter Delivers Big Performance in an Ultracompact Package — See it Live at NAB 2023

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Company’s Newest and Smallest Transmitter is Ideal for Live Event Broadcast Applications including PoV and Bodyworn Cameras, Drones and Onboard Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will debut its ultracompact Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter for the first time at a U.S.-based show at NAB 2023 (Booth W1731), being held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Cliq is one of the smallest 4K mobile transmitters in the world. Capable of full 4K or transmission of two HD video services, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides broadcasters with an uncontended wireless video network connection to obtain unique and immersive camera views with complete freedom to roam.

With its HEVC capability, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides operators with the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices. In addition to support for Tier 1 live events including delivering shots from body-worn cameras, the wireless transmitters can also support a wide variety of applications including onboard vehicles, PoV cameras and drones.

“The Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter offers users a low latency, high-quality video experience, which is essential for demanding applications during Tier-1 live event broadcasts,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “The Cliq provides our customers with the same quality for which our wireless solutions are known, in an even smaller form factor. NAB marks its North America debut, and we look forward to showcasing the Cliq amongst our line-up of wireless camera solutions.”

The transmitter features four stereo pair audio streams in an exceptionally small form factor. The new transmitter is designed with highest quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low latency encoding capability and is suitable for HDR broadcasts; LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2 Modulation; RS-422 and CAN camera Control system connectivity and an IP Data Pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver features such as camera control or communications to 3rd party devices.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.
Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Nicole Rosen
D. Pagan Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTE0MCM1NDY5OTIxIzUwMDA1Mjc1MA==
Vislink-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.