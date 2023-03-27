The Company’s Newest and Smallest Transmitter is Ideal for Live Event Broadcast Applications including PoV and Bodyworn Cameras, Drones and Onboard Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will debut its ultracompact Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter for the first time at a U.S.-based show at NAB 2023 (Booth W1731), being held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Cliq is one of the smallest 4K mobile transmitters in the world. Capable of full 4K or transmission of two HD video services, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides broadcasters with an uncontended wireless video network connection to obtain unique and immersive camera views with complete freedom to roam.

With its HEVC capability, the Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter provides operators with the flexibility to deliver more camera views in their allocated bandwidth or wirelessly capture content over twice the distance compared to older MPEG-4 devices. In addition to support for Tier 1 live events including delivering shots from body-worn cameras, the wireless transmitters can also support a wide variety of applications including onboard vehicles, PoV cameras and drones.

“The Cliq OFDM Mobile Transmitter offers users a low latency, high-quality video experience, which is essential for demanding applications during Tier-1 live event broadcasts,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “The Cliq provides our customers with the same quality for which our wireless solutions are known, in an even smaller form factor. NAB marks its North America debut, and we look forward to showcasing the Cliq amongst our line-up of wireless camera solutions.”

The transmitter features four stereo pair audio streams in an exceptionally small form factor. The new transmitter is designed with highest quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC low latency encoding capability and is suitable for HDR broadcasts; LMS-T, ISDB-T, DVB-T/T2 Modulation; RS-422 and CAN camera Control system connectivity and an IP Data Pipe to bring full data connectivity to the edge to deliver features such as camera control or communications to 3rd party devices.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

