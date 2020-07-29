CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Amgen Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 12, 2023

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") (NASDAQ: AMGN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Amgen, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/amgen-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=37413&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Amgen includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (b) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (c) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which the Company had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (d) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (e) Amgen had failed to comply with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (f) Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed the Company to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

DEADLINE: May 12, 2023

Aggrieved Amgen investors only have until May 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-amgen-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-12-2023-301775478.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

