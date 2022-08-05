PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Atlassian Corporation ("Atlassian") (NASDAQ: TEAM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased and/or acquired Atlassian ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Atlassian, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/atlassian-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=37402&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Atlassian includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian's business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth had also slowed; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 4, 2023

Aggrieved Atlassian investors only have until April 4, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-atlassian-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-4-2023-301775456.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong