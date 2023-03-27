Li-Cycle+Holdings+Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022+Interim+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report (the “2022 Interim ESG Report”).

The 2022 Interim ESG Report provides key insights into the integration of ESG across Li-Cycle’s business, how ESG shapes the Company’s relationships with its key stakeholders, and how Li-Cycle is benchmarking its ESG standards against widely accepted ESG frameworks. These frameworks include the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation’s Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Waste Management Standard, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Li-Cycle’s first full ESG report, which will include the Company’s ESG performance from its 2023 financial year, is expected to be fully compliant with SASB Standards. Li-Cycle expects to achieve alignment with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2025.

“Sustainability is core to Li-Cycle’s DNA and our business is deeply rooted in prioritizing environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Our ongoing commitment to ESG is at the heart of our business strategy and vision to create a greener supply of battery-grade materials to support the clean energy transition ethically, responsibly and sustainably,” said Tim Johnston, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle. “Our ESG strategy and approach is reflected in the solid foundation of policies and processes we have established at Li-Cycle. We are also committed to continuing to advance our strong ESG performance to deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

2022 Interim ESG Report Highlights:

Conducted our first formal materiality assessment to ensure our ESG strategy incorporated input from our key internal and external stakeholders;

In line with eight UN SDGs, Li-Cycle continued to make progress and positive contributions towards solutions across environmental stewardship, health and safety, diversity and inclusion, community engagement, and good governance;

Demonstrated our commitment to operational excellence by establishing a strong foundation of environmental, health, safety and quality management systems, including Environmental Management (ISO 14001), Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001), Quality Management (ISO 9001) and Response Recycling (R2) certifications;

Demonstrated through life-cycle analysis that, compared to traditional mining and refining, Li-Cycle’s vertically integrated approach and innovative recycling technologies can, on a per tonne of battery input basis, provide emission reduction benefits of up to approximately 67% for carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), 86% for sulfur oxides (SOx), and 89% for nitrous oxides (NOx), and reduce water usage by up to 97%; and

Li-Cycle’s Comprehensive ESG Strategy and Roadmap:

Company-wide commitment to ESG and sustainability, embedded in the Company’s core values and policies and championed by Li-Cycle leadership.

Robust ESG management and corporate governance framework to ensure oversight and accountability of ESG.

Clearly define and establish key performance indicators to enable Li-Cycle to track and manage its ESG performance and support its ESG reporting.

Commitment to set goals driven by Li-Cycle’s ESG priorities, regulations and industry best practices.

An overriding commitment to continue evolving and improving Li-Cycle’s performance and approach to ESG and sustainability.

