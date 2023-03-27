Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein Inc. and Internet Brands, has reinforced their commitment to helping dental practices harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by fully integrating AI solutions into Dentrix Ascend, the Company’s cloud-based practice management software. These solutions include Dentrix® Ascend Detect AI powered and manufactured by VideaHealth, and Dentrix Ascend Voice, powered by Bola AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230318005075/en/

Both Dentrix Ascend Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend Voice offer powerful tools to help dental professionals improve case acceptance and elevate patient care through accurate diagnoses. Dentrix Ascend Detect AI is an AI-enabled X-ray analysis tool that provides real-time chairside insights to dentists and hygienists, and is powered by VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared computer-assisted detection (CADe) device. With this tool embedded directly into Dentrix, and now Dentrix Ascend, oral health professionals can seamlessly use AI in dental practices within their existing workflows. The software automatically analyzes and annotates images, enabling dental professionals to more quickly evaluate x-rays and provide more effective treatment recommendations to patients. As a result, dentists and hygienists can provide greater transparency to patients, improve trust and case acceptance, and elevate patient care.

Dentrix Ascend Voice has advanced AI technology that improves speed and efficiency for dentists and hygienists when completing Perio exams and clinical notes. By letting hygienists easily record results verbally, it can improve Perio exam productivity, treatment acceptance, and patient referrals, helping to improve profitability. For dentists and hygienists, Dentrix Ascend Voice saves valuable time by simplifying their data entry.

“We at Henry Schein One are committed to bringing AI solutions to dental practices that work naturally within their current workflow, so practitioners receive the powerful benefits without adding extra steps,” said Paul Hao, Chief Product Officer, Henry Schein One. “We’re excited to now bring our AI enabled X-ray analysis and voice recognition solutions to our Dentrix Ascend customers, and we’ll continue to invest in AI solutions that can help dentists provide the best possible patient care.”

To learn more about Dentrix Ascend Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend Voice, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dentrixascend.com%2Fapps%2Fascend-detect-ai and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dentrixascend.com%2Fapps%2Fvoice.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is the dental AI platform trusted by the world's leading DSOs and dental clinicians. Rooted in AI research conducted at Harvard and MIT, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared dental AI technology is clinically proven to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, enabling dentists to consistently deliver better patient care. Focused on driving clinical excellence, VideaHealth has the largest and most diverse data set in the market, which strengthens clinical decision-making abilities and patient relationships. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.videa.ai.

About Bola AI

With Bola AI, the future of speech artificial intelligence (AI) is here. By harnessing the power of advanced technologies that work seamlessly, this platform can provide efficient, fully integrated, and accurate speech solutions for Perio Charting, Clinical Notes and more. With Bola AI, practices can empower themselves to create a smarter patient experience while improving operational efficiency and driving revenue. Get ready to revolutionize the way your practice operates with Bola AI. Bola AI is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bola.ai

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, LLC, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, aims to transform dentistry by ensuring practice success, improving patient experience, and increasing access to care. The company offers the only all-in-one suite of market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Jarvis Analytics™, TechCentral™, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Dentally, Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, axiUm, and LabNet, among others. With Henry Schein One’s suite of software solutions, dental practices and DSOs optimize profitability, ensure market-leading security, drive scalability and enhance clinical care. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company’s software is used by more than 100,000 dental locations in the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230318005075/en/