Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. ( SLGL), a dermatology company with two innovative dermatology products that were launched in the U.S. and an innovative pipeline, today announced that it will present at H.C. Wainwright’s Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Event on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Presentation Information

Event:H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference
Date:Thursday, March 30th, 2023
Format:Live Company Presentation via webcast
Time:8:30 am EDT
Webcast:Link


A replay of the webcast will be available and will remain on the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel website for 30 days following the presentation.

Meet with Management
Sol-Gel management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright for further information.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to and commercialized by Galderma in the U.S.

The Company’s pipeline includes Orphan Drug candidate, SGT-610 for the prevention of new basal cell carcinomas in Gorlin syndrome patients, and also includes topical drug candidate SGT-210 under investigation for the treatment of rare skin keratodermas.

For additional information, please visit https://www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Irina Koffler
Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
+1 917 734 7387

Sol-Gel Technologies
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]


