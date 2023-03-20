Crossroads Impact Corp Releases its Social Impact Report, Details $250M-Plus Increase in ESG Loans

DALLAS, March 20, 2023

Report highlights the impact Crossroads, its subsidiaries and partner companies had through 2022

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Impact Corp, a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, today released its annual social impact report, Strengthening Communities by Transforming Local Economies.

"We are proud of the impact loans and investments we and our partner companies have made. This represents a more than $250 million year-over-year increase in environmental and social loans, and equates to real, measurable change for those making the greatest difference in our communities," said Eric Donnelly, CEO of Crossroads Impact Corp. "Our social impact report provides a roadmap to further our mission of making effectual contributions to and impactful change in the businesses we support."

The annual report can be viewed in full here.

About Crossroads Impact Corp

Crossroads Impact Corp's (OTCQX: CRSS) mission is to promote economic vitality through community development and equitable access to capital; harnessing the power for good to tackle systemic issues within underserved communities. Building on our history of serving minority individuals and small businesses through environmental and responsible social lending, we look to be the leader in providing innovative and sustainable lending solutions.

