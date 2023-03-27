Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or “the Company”) and BEES announced an expanded partnership to propel the B2B marketplace, with the ambition to unlock 1 million potential new points of sale across LATAM for the Company, specifically to enhance its footprint in Mexico, Colombia and Peru. The new LATAM deal is designed to be the catalyst to help Kraft Heinz realize its Emerging Markets strategy by increasing points of distribution and expanding the number of items available to retailers in the region.

BEES, created by AB InBev in 2019, is an e-commerce platform that accelerates the digital journey for retailers across AB InBev’s global footprint and distribution network. The best-in-class technology empowers business owners to browse for products, place orders, earn rewards in applicable markets, arrange deliveries, manage invoices, and access business insights all in one place. Originally built as an in-house solution for AB InBev, BEES has recently welcomed other CPG companies to list their products within its marketplace. Growing rapidly since launch, BEES is now active in 20 countries, with 3.1 million monthly active users, and has captured more than 32 billion USD in gross merchandise value.

“Emerging Markets are key to our growth strategy, and we’re leaning into smart partnerships and smart investments to drive this forward. BEES is the perfect partner because it offers the reliability and credibility of AB InBev’s distribution network, particularly in countries where we have huge potential to grow, while also allowing us to customize our approach on a market-by-market basis serving the needs of regional retailers,” said Rafa Oliveira, EVP and President, International Markets, The Kraft Heinz Company. “To be successful in countries like Mexico, we have to use technology to increase sales force impact, and we believe BEES is poised to be a game-changer for us.”

Through this partnership, BEES will enable businesses in the region – grocery store chains, foodservice organizations, small “mom & pop” shops – to browse, order and stock a variety of Kraft Heinz products at the click of a button, while providing Kraft Heinz access to retailers previously unreached by the Company.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kraft Heinz to the BEES marketplace to not only grow their presence and performance in Latin America but improve the livelihoods of retailers in those countries as well,” said Nick Caton, Chief B2B Officer, AB InBev. “The partnership will bring great brands like Kraft® Mac & Cheese and Heinz® Tomato Ketchup to the BEES marketplace, making it easier than ever for store owners to order what they need. Together we’re accelerating digital transformation and helping local businesses thrive.”

Following the initial pilots in Colombia, Peru and Mexico, the companies plan to expand into Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Panama and other countries across LATAM.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT BEES

BEES is a B2B e-commerce platform created by AB InBev. At BEES, our ambition is – and always will be – to make the lives of our customers easier and their businesses more profitable. Through our platform, we bring the power of digital to small and medium-sized retailers and the companies that service them, unlocking new growth opportunities for all. To learn more about how we are leading the way in transforming the businesses and livelihoods of millions, visit www.bees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AB INBEV

As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 169,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as “allow,” “believe," “design,” “expand,” “expect,” “increase,” “lean,” “offer,” “plan,” “propel,” “realize,” “spur,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected benefits of the relationship, impacts of the relationship on the Company’s business, opportunities, performance, and future plans, and other statements that are not historical facts, each of which is based on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of the relationship, the expected costs of the relationship, and the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

