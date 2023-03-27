Coya+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple therapeutic platforms intended to enhance Treg function, including biologics and cell therapies, today announced a worldwide agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY; hereafter referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”), a global pharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, Coya will in-license the proposed Abatacept biosimilar of Dr. Reddy’s for the development of Coya’s combination product for neurodegenerative diseases, COYA 302. It is a dual biologic intended to suppress neuroinflammation via multiple immunomodulatory pathways, for the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions.

COYA 302 is comprised of two components – COYA 301 and CTLA4-Ig. Coya will develop COYA 301. Under the terms of the Agreement, Coya has been granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to Dr. Reddy’s proposed biosimilar Abatacept for the development and commercialization of Coya 302 for the treatment of certain neurological diseases for sale in multiple territories including North and South America, the EU, United Kingdom, and Japan. As consideration for the license, Coya will pay a one-time non-refundable upfront fee to Dr. Reddy’s. In addition, Coya will owe tiered payments to Dr. Reddy’s based upon Coya’s achievement of certain developmental milestones. Coya will also owe royalties to Dr. Reddy’s on Net Sales of Coya 302 within its licensed territory on a tiered basis. The Agreement does not preclude Dr. Reddy’s from launching its proposed biosimilar Abatacept globally for approved indications post regulatory approval.

Coya anticipates that it will file an IND for COYA 302 in the 2H of 2023 with the goal of initiating a phase 1b/2 trial in ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) soon thereafter.

The Agreement also provides for the license of Coya 301, Coya’s low dose IL-2 to Dr. Reddy’s to permit the commercialization by Dr. Reddy’s of Coya 302 in territories not otherwise granted to Coya. Coya will receive royalties on Net Sales by Dr. Reddy’s in their territories based on the same tiered structure as Coya owes Dr. Reddy’s. The Agreement also allows Dr. Reddy’s and Coya to enter into a mutually satisfactory commercial supply agreement at an appropriate time.

“This is a landmark agreement for Coya in our efforts to develop COYA 302. To partner with such a high-caliber pharmaceutical company like Dr. Reddy’s is what every emerging biotechnology company strives for, and we believe that the combined resources of both organizations strengthens our chances to bring this therapeutic modality to patients with neurodegenerative diseases if approved by regulatory authorities,” commented Howard H Berman, Ph.D., CEO of Coya Therapeutics.

Adrian Hepner, M.D., Ph.D. and CMO of Coya added, “We believe that the COYA 302 proof-of-concept clinical data in ALS patients is encouraging and sets the foundation to advance our development program. Our combination therapy approach has been designed to address the multiple pathophysiological pathways leading to chronic and sustained inflammation that drives the progression of serious neurodegenerative diseases. We plan to file an IND in the second half of this year and work closely with the regulatory authorities to initiate our clinical studies soon thereafter.”

Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s commented, “We are very happy to collaborate with Coya in this effort to advance therapies that address critical unmet needs for a variety of neuro-degenerative diseases. As a global biosimilars developer, we believe our proposed Abatacept biosimilar will be valuable in the development of this innovative combination therapy. We continue to look for ways to use our scientific capabilities and product portfolio to serve patients around the world.”

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (“Tregs”) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases, and this cellular dysfunction may lead to a sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system. Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. Coya’s 300 Series product candidates, COYA 301 and COYA 302, are biologic therapies intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers. COYA 301 is a cytokine biologic for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers in vivo, and COYA 302 is a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages. These two mechanisms may be additive or synergistic in suppressing inflammation. For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our current and future financial performance, business plans and objectives, current and future clinical and preclinical development activities, timing and success of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and related data, the timing of announcements, updates and results of our clinical trials and related data, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but not limited to, those related to risks associated with the impact of COVID-19; the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; our plans to develop and commercialize targeted therapeutics; the progress of patient enrollment and dosing in our preclinical or clinical trials; the ability of our product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in the clinical trials; the safety profile of our product candidates; the potential for data from our clinical trials to support a marketing application, as well as the timing of these events; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; development and commercialization of our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; our dependence on third party manufacturers; the success of competing therapies or products that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential consistent with our commercial objectives; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

