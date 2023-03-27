1000 Store Home Hardware Chain Shows that Retailer Actions Matter

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) has accepted the invitation of Canada's national Home Hardware retail chain to join the retailer's "Brand Page" community for Winning Brands' popular 1000+ Stain Remover spray cleaner concentrate. It's a step up in visibility for an emergent brand that supports the growing movement amongst consumers to encourage re-fillable and re-usable behaviour. This movement is trending amongst consumers (and governments) in order to reduce plastic garbage and other eco-problems associated with excessive packaging in the United States and Canada.

A Home Hardware Brand Page is a dedicated landing portal at Home Hardware's national website, with video. The new Home Hardware Brand Page places 1000+ Stain Remover into a community of brands that have deeper than average cooperation commitments with the host retailer for both superior brand performance and to stimulate engaging customer experiences.

https://www.homehardware.ca/en/brands/1000stain-remover.

This boost in visibility of the 1000+ Stain Remover to shoppers strengthens the brand's North American reach, which had hitherto relied on America's HomeDepot.com online platform to project the concentrate's messaging of plastic waste reduction and clean-up convenience.

Winning Brands' several thousand shareholders are on a business mission that targets every home in North America. Their mission is to slash needless plastic spray bottle garbage with a simple fix from Winning Brands that has huge positive impact. North Americans are estimated to throw away over a billion empty spray cleaner bottles and associated trigger sprayers every year. Winning Brands' practical answer reduces such garbage by 95% and can save consumers hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

1000+ Stain Remover is a spray cleaner concentrate that creates, with 95% reduced waste, the equivalent of 20 bottles of spray cleaner out of a single bottle of the versatile concentrate. This is an alternative approach to current industry practice of selling spray cleaners at retail stores that are actually mostly water within the sold bottles.

Winning Brands' 95% reduction in spray bottle garbage is achieved by having the consumer add the 1000+ concentrate to water in any re-usable spray dispenser at home instead of the water being transported across the continent in millions of conventional pre-mixed spray cleaner bottles. This easy change of consumer behavior cuts the consumer cost of a bottle of re-filled spray cleaner down to pennies, and prevents mountains of needless empty bottles and trigger sprayer garbage from being created each year in landfill sites. National consumer recycling rates have remained stubbornly low, and are not expected to increase materially in the foreseeable future.

Winning Brands' plan also delivers a massive carbon footprint reduction by cutting truck fuel consumption in shipping, greatly diminishing cardboard packaging, lessening warehousing space duplication, and lowering heating and electricity use.

Single-use plastic packaging pollution has become a major policy interest for governments and environmental groups, yet the lack of consumer engagement with this waste issue has remained problematic, compounded by the low USA national consumer recycling rate. Experts feel that the key to progress boils down to providing consumers with practical alternatives that make it easier to consume less plastic packaging than today's norms. The switch by Winning Brands to a "concentrates only" production policy provides industry support to governmental action seeking such desired outcomes.

With its focus on the "reusable and refill" lifestyle via 1000+ as a spray cleaner concentrate, Winning Brands is taking a leadership role within its industry. Advocating for adoption of concentrate-only sales for spray cleaners as the new norm in this category represents a bold departure from today's wasteful practices. Winning Brands, on behalf of its shareholders, is inviting industry and consumers to lean forward to make this happen.

Winning Brands Chairman Eric Lehner www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO comments: "I appreciate the leadership of retailers who give us the time of day. Frankly, it's difficult to gain entry to a retailing system that is dominated by national brands and national banners. It is in our society's interest that large retailers reduce barriers for emergent brands to do business with them. I invite progressive retailers to show that they care by opening the door a crack to artisan brands that have a vision of this kind, and to Winning Brands in particular. We are clearly a positive change agent. It would be an honor for Winning Brands to expand our national retailer partnerships so that we can massively increase the scale of the positive difference that we are capable of making. In the meantime, I extend very special thanks to our earliest retail partners in this effort. I ask Winning Brands' consumers to reward these retailers with their shopping, and with their respect."

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of environmentally oriented cleaning solutions in its Chemistry Division, and is the manufacturer of touchless gesture control systems in its new Tech Division, GestureTek; www.GestureTek.com, www.GestureTekHealth.com, https://vimeo.com/gesturetek. Winning Brands maintains an active shareholder Twitter platform that receives frequent updates for the purpose of SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO. The 1000+ Stain Remover brand's Facebook page is: www.Facebook.com/1000PlusStainRemover

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1000+ ™ Stain Remover is a trademark of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd.

