5 hours ago
Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it has extended its partnership with Yorkshire+Dales+Millennium+Trust (YDMT), an independent charity dedicated to supporting the people, landscape and wildlife of this special area. The partnership extension will enable the planting of 1,000 trees and restore species-rich wildlife habitats in the region over the next two years.

Through this extended partnership, Ameresco will plant an additional 500 trees in the region. Last year, Ameresco supported the planting of 500 trees through a combination of financial aid and employee volunteer efforts to maintain woodlands in the Yorkshire Dales region. Over the next two years, employee volunteers from Ameresco will continue to work alongside the YDMT team to maintain and plant trees across the woodlands. This effort is designed to offset 80 metric tons of carbon dioxide throughout the next 50 years, which is vital to the wildlife and biodiversity in the region. Ameresco will also contribute to the meadow+restoration+work of YDMT, creating vital wildflower habitat for threatened pollinator species.

"Ameresco's donation and support will help ensure that we are supporting our woodlands in a way that not only counteracts the effects of climate change, but also helps to address the biodiversity crisis, providing habitat for wildlife and breathing space for all," said Rich Hore, YDMT Development Officer. "Additionally, they will be helping us to reverse the decline of meadows for pollinators, something which is vitally important as the UK has lost 97 percent of its meadow habitat."

"Our team is proud to continue our partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust and help our clients reach their net-zero goals by continuing our work in planting and tending to trees in the region," said Derek Dixon, Vice President of Ameresco Leeds. "We are grateful that Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust shares the same values for a sustainable future and we are delighted to build on our partnership going forward and expand our volunteerism commitment."

This initiative complements Ameresco's larger-scale volunteerism commitment to increase community service hours to 2,000+ in 2023 through more frequent and more extensive community service offerings.

To learn more about the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments made by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fesg%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust

Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) is a small charity doing big things to support the people, landscape and wildlife of the Dales. To date the charity has helped to deliver inspiring projects in the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas. These projects cover areas as diverse as countryside apprenticeships, supporting local communities, education and outreach, restoring woodlands and wildlife habitats, and improving access and understanding of this special place. The Trust has recruited more than 60,000 supporters to date. Find out more at www.ydmt.org.

