ForgeRock%26reg%3B (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced ForgeRock+Enterprise+Connect+Passwordless, a new passwordless authentication solution that eliminates the need for users to interact with passwords inside large organizations. Enterprise Connect Passwordless is the latest addition to ForgeRock’s industry-leading, passwordless authentication portfolio for consumer and workforce use cases.

Developed through ForgeRock’s strategic partnership with Secret Double Octopus, the new solution, integrated into ForgeRock+Identity+Platform, protects the most commonly used and vulnerable enterprise resources such as servers, workstations, remote desktops, and VPNs. It helps large enterprises proactively defend against costly cyber-attacks and unauthorized access by providing a passwordless experience to legacy applications, systems and services. In turn, organizations can deliver an employee experience that empowers people to access their information without needing to know a password.

“The move to passwordless authentication will fundamentally change every digital experience on the planet, starting with the most common experience of all - logging in,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, ForgeRock. “With the addition of Enterprise Connect Passwordless, ForgeRock is the only solution to offer a full spectrum of passwordless capabilities that help employees and consumers say goodbye to remembering their passwords.”

Organizations deploying ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless become a more secure enterprise by removing employee interaction with passwords, and reducing the risk of compromise. Benefits include eliminating employee account lockouts and reducing the volume of IT tickets, which can lower operational costs from help desk interactions, increase workforce productivity and enhance theuser experience.

Removing Passwordless Orchestration and Deployment Complexities

ForgeRock Enterprise Connect Passwordless uses next generation identity orchestration capabilities that allow enterprises to easily design and implement passwordless login and access journeys tailored to their unique security and experience needs. With ForgeRock, organizations now have the freedom to move to passwordless at their own pace – without it being an “all or nothing” experience.

“When an organization decides it wants to go passwordless to improve user experiences, that can be a heavy lift, made lighter when accompanied by user journey orchestration technology,” said Jay Bretzmann, Research Vice President, Security Products, IDC. “The ability to rapidly create login experiences tailored to groups of diverse individuals is an imperative for modern enterprises. Orchestration not only provides the tools to do this, but also the ability to ‘fine-tune’ journeys in real-time. What used to take programmers and developers weeks or months can now be accomplished by non-technical IT or identity staff for a fraction of the time and cost.”

Available in Q2, Enterprise Connect Passwordless augments the company’s existing passwordless capabilities, adding to the ongoing work ForgeRock has been doing to eliminate consumer passwords for more than a decade.

A History of Paving the Passwordless Path for Enterprises

The ForgeRock Identity Platform has an extensive history of providing organizations several options to help deploy passwordless authentication for mobile and web applications to reduce fraud and improve the user experience.

ForgeRock can accelerate passwordless deployment with integration for applications, support for identity standards, easy to use workflows to enable workforce and CIAM passwordless user journeys, and web-based passwordless authentication through a browser using passkeys in their mobile devices.ForgeRock already supports passwordless authentication capabilities through FIDO2 WebAuthn standards and passkeys within the ForgeRock+Identity+Cloud, low-code, no-code access orchestration with ForgeRock+Intelligent+Access and AI-driven threat protection within ForgeRock+Autonomous+Access. ForgeRock also has alliances with partners that have developed curated FIDO solutions for many different types of applications.

For a deeper look into ForgeRock’s passwordless capabilities visit here for more information.

