Waters' New Battery Cycler Microcalorimeter Solution Accelerates Real-World Testing from Months to Weeks

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PITTCON 2023 — Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) today announced a new Battery+Cycler+Microcalorimeter+Solution from its TA Instruments™ Division for high-resolution characterization of battery cells. The instrument and software combination enables non-destructive testing under real-world operating conditions and significantly reduces experiment time from months to weeks, while providing decisive insights for greater battery efficiency, safety, and stability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005271/en/

TAM-Cell-Cycler-Battery_Lab-tech-loading-18650-detail.jpg

New Battery Cycler Microcalorimeter Solution from Waters' TA Instruments Division accelerates validation testing of battery safety, quality, and performance by up to 75%. The hardware-software combination accepts up to 12 batteries simultaneously for charge-discharge and thermal testing allowing scientists to design experiments in multiple configurations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Innovations like our in-operando Battery Cycler Microcalorimeter Solution are revolutionary for the future of battery R&D,” says Jianqing Bennett, Waters Corporation Senior Vice President of the TA Instruments Division. “It significantly reduces testing time by up to 75%, while helping researchers learn more about how batteries and their materials behave and change under both thermal and electrochemical conditions. The precise data it provides scientists is essential to help ensure battery performance and safety.”

The solution combines the TA Instruments high-resolution TAM+IV+Isothermal+Microcalorimeter and integrated TAM+Assistant+Software platform with a BioLogic VSP-300 potentiostat (battery research instrument) to deliver accurate, rapid detection of parasitic heat reactions, an early indicator of battery efficiency. The Battery Cycler Microcalorimeter supports testing of three common battery types – coin, pouch, and 18650 cylindrical – for charge/discharge and thermal testing in parallel. It can maximize researcher efficiency with support for testing and data collection of up to 12 coin-sized batteries simultaneously – six times more than competitive offerings.

The easy-to-read TAM Assistant Software reduces technical barriers to training while enabling researchers to define parameters and plotting options, as well as interpret aggregated data to make informed decisions for their experimental or process strategy. This novel solution enables researchers to better predict electrolyte calendar life, which aids in the development of new electrolytes and electrode materials.

See Waters’ Battery and Polymer Innovations at PittCon 2023

At PittCon Booth #2406, the TA+Instruments+Division will showcase a full suite of innovative instruments, accessories, and software designed to advance research and development for both battery and sustainable polymer designs. Attendees can see demos and learn more about new solutions for simplifying, automating, and accelerating polymer melt rheology testing with the Discovery Hybrid Rheometer Auto-Trim+Accessory. Also in the booth will be the Powder+Rheology+Accessory, which accelerates product development and process optimization of powder materials, helping to characterize the behavior of raw materials or new formulations during storage, dispensing, processing, and end-use.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters+Corporation+(

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters and TA Instruments are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

i Based on Waters/TA Instruments analysis of publicly available information from competitor portfolios. The TAM IV can test and gather data for up to 12-coin cell batteries simultaneously, versus a maximum of 2 in competitor products.

ii Based on Waters/TA Instruments analysis of traditional electrolyte screening methods = 2 months of testing, but this ranges from 2-4 months on average. Waters/TA Instruments internal data shows typical experiment time for full cycle parasitics measurement using Battery Cycler Microcalorimeter Solution is ~ 2 weeks. Further time savings can be realized when narrowing to a specific voltage range (i.e., 4 to 4.2 V).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005271r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005271/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.