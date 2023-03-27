FTI Consulting Appoints Cristiano Rios as Senior Managing Director in the Business Transformation Practice in Brazil

5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Cristiano Rios as a Senior Managing Director in the Business Transformation Practice within its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Brazil.

Mr. Rios, who is based in São Paulo, has more than 20 years of experience in business consulting, specializing in business transformation and operational strategy for both Brazil-based and multinational companies. Mr. Rios has worked with clients to drive business value through complex business transformations, supply chain optimization and digital/systems implementation, working across multiple industries including retail, healthcare, life sciences and industrials.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Rios will focus on business transformation, driving sustainable results through cost reduction, inventory optimization strategy, supply chain operations, logistics, distribution optimization and merger integration and carve-outs.

“Cristiano’s appointment is part of FTI Consulting’s continued commitment to expand globally and meet clients’ needs wherever they may be,” said Carlyn Taylor, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “This appointment provides focus to an important region and demonstrates our commitment to continued growth through expansion of business transformation services in a geography already served by FTI Consulting in other segments.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Rios served with a Big Four firm in Brazil, leading the Operations Practice. He has developed and implemented business plans for companies focusing on logistics, sales, financial and manufacturing strategies, leading to cost reduction and increased profitability for clients across different market segments.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rios said, “We have a seen a lot of changes in Brazil over the last two years. Small and large companies across the country are facing many complex challenges related to consumer demand, inventory and supply chain strategy and management. I look forward to leveraging the existing expertise of my FTI Consulting colleagues in the region as we help clients in broad business transformation efforts, including cost reduction, procurement optimization, logistics improvements and distribution strategies.”

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.0 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

