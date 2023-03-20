Hyundai Mobis Develops the In-wheel System, an Electric Motor Inside the Wheels

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2023

  • Hyundai Mobis developed the in-wheel system enabling independent control of all four wheels, which has not mass produced yet in the industry.
  • It enhances power efficiency by reducing the driving system components, and driving performance by controlling of all wheels independently.
  • The in-wheel system is the future mobility solution essential to e-Corner module that enables zero turns and crab walking.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on 20 that they have succeeded in developing the in-wheel system, which lets the motor control each wheel directly. The key technologies for in-wheel system, including drive motor and the controller, have been developed by Hyundai Mobis in-house.

Hyundai_Mobis__in_wheel_system_equipped_in_the_e_Corner_Module.jpg

The in-wheel system is the latest technology with no record of being mass-produced anywhere in the world. Hyundai Mobis currently is verifying its reliability for mass-production based on IONIQ 5 with Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai Mobis began developing the in-wheel system in 2010 in response to the emering electric car market. In-wheel motor requires a complex design process to place a powertrain on wheels. It is seen as a technology that needs to overcome a series of challenges, including securing of drive performance and durability.

Key highlights of the in-wheel system are enhanced drive and power efficiency, longer cruising range, improved driving performance, and unique steer modes. Applying the in-wheel system in the vehicle means to maximize the drive efficiency without the need to install a separate power transmission component, such as a drive shaft (a component that transmits torque to wheels). This will also improve power efficiency.

Additionally, in-wheel systems improve the driving range of electric vehicles with secured battery capacity. It frees up space inside and allows the vehicle to utilize the rooms for existing driving system. The system also provides efficient tourque distribution for each motor in a wheel, enabling optimum turns and body control. Hyundai Mobis reportedly improves the turn movement and power efficiency by approximately 20% or more through efficient torque distribution in all four directions. Unique features like crab walking and zero turns are also available with the in-wheel system.

The in-wheel motor is the key technology of the e-corner system. Hyundai Mobis unveild the e-Corner system based on IONIQ 5 at CES 2023. The e-corner system is an integrated solution that combines electronic steering, braking, and suspension technologies centered around the in-wheel motor. Hyundai Mobis is currently developing the e-Corner System by installing it in real cars with a goal of completing the development within the next five years.

Oh Heung-sub, executive vice president, Head of Electrification, Hyundai Mobis, said, "We plan to complete the development of this technology that is both durable and reliable so that we can begin mass-production of the in-wheel system by the end of this year. We will continue to idealize the technology to ready ourselves for the future of mobility."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact
Jihyun Han: [email protected]

Choon Kee Hwang: [email protected]r

hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN46358&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-develops-the-in-wheel-system-an-electric-motor-inside-the-wheels-301775952.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN46358&Transmission_Id=202303200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN46358&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.