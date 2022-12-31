I-Mab to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, March 20, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, March 31, 2023, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:15 a.m. EST.

I_MAB_Logo.jpg

I-Mab Conference Call Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:15 a.m. EST on March 31 via Zoom:
Link: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/85207042705?pwd=WUpJTjl1b1VUZlFKNHVRa3A4akxtZz09
Meeting ID: 852 0704 2705
Password: 782962

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Contacts




Richard Yeh

Chief Operating Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Gigi Feng
Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]





Investor Inquiries

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

favicon.png?sn=CN46520&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-report-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-provide-corporate-update-on-march-31-2023-301776015.html

SOURCE I-Mab

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN46520&Transmission_Id=202303200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN46520&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.