PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is recognized by Great Place To Work® among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All in the large-size companies category.

As part of its mission to make India a Great Place To Work® For AllTM, GPTW recognizes innovation's vital role in creating a fulfilling and empowering workplace culture. This year, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, GPTW has featured Happiest Minds among organizations that have walked the extra mile to foster a milieu that encourages and thrives on innovation, empowering employees to reimagine ingenious ways of doing things.

A global authority on workplace culture, GPTW partners with more than 1100+ organizations across over 22 industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are happy and honored to be recognized this year by GPTW among India's Best Workplaces™ in Building a Culture of Innovation by All, which further propels our vision of 'Happiest People . Happiest Customers'. At Happiest Minds, we strive to uphold a mindful people practice framework that supports our people and brings out the best of their innovative spirit. We will continue to invest in the professional growth of our people to maximize their potential."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "It is indeed a remarkable achievement for Happiest Minds to be recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All. Being on this coveted list is a testament to Happiest Minds' dedication to building, valuing, and driving an innovative culture that nurtures outside-the-box thinking, and embraces new ideas and perspectives. Yet another stellar recognition from GPTW this year will undoubtedly help us set new benchmarks, encourage greater diversity, and stay agile in a fast-paced, volatile world. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our teams and other esteemed stakeholders who have contributed towards building our one-of-a-kind, mindful workplace ethos that celebrates their well-being and happiness, each day."

Last year, Happiest Minds was recognized among the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM, Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women, Top 100 Best Workplaces in Asia™, and India's Top 50 Best Companies to Work™ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has also won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All – Large 2023 can be viewed here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-is-among-top-50-indias-best-workplaces-for-building-a-culture-of-innovation-2023-301776001.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited