Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that Monica Sauls has joined the company as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. She is based at the company’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.

“Monica is a dynamic leader with more than two decades of experience in aligning business and human resources strategy to drive innovation, employee engagement, and revenue growth for leading consumer brands,” said Zimmerman. “Her vision, counsel and insights will provide tremendous value as we continue to execute on our long-range strategic plan.”

Sauls brings more than 20 years of experience leading HR functions and culture transformations within large, complex global organizations. Most recently, she was senior vice president and chief people officer of chicken restaurant chain Bojangles, where she led a team that modernized people practices that accelerated restaurant staffing during the national labor crisis; revamped the employee value proposition with groundbreaking benefits; initiated talent strategies the elevated workforce engagement; and delivered a game-changing cultural transformation model resulting in increased transactions and sales at participating restaurants. Prior to that, Sauls was senior human resources strategic business solutions leader for Duke Energy from 2018 to 2020. From 2014 to 2018, she served as senior executive and leadership development director for global aerospace leader Boeing. She also has served in key HR and talent management leadership roles for Walgreens and Ingersoll Rand.

Sauls holds a master’s degree in human resources and industrial relations from University of Minnesota Twin Cities and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“I’m delighted to join the Cedar Fair family and I look forward to partnering with Richard and his leadership team to deliver on the company’s strategic priorities,” Sauls said. “There is so much exciting work taking place across the organization, and I have been impressed by the team’s commitment to creating a culture in which associates are engaged, inspired and recognized for their contributions to the company’s success.”

