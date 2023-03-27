Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) announced today that it has completed the issue and sale of an additional $10 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) due June 30, 2028 at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures were issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, in connection with Chemtrade’s recently completed public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures that closed on March 8, 2023. Together with the Debentures issued on March 8, 2023, Chemtrade has issued a total of $110 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is also the largest producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Website: www.chemtradelogistics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005416/en/