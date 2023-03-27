NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced it has appointed Sandro Catanzaro as VP of Product Management for CTV and Video. At PubMatic, Catanzaro will be responsible for the product vision and roadmap for the company’s fast-growing CTV and video businesses. He will lead a team of seasoned product managers to further develop and execute product plans, ensuring that the company continues to drive innovation for an increasingly sophisticated and diverse CTV and video market.



“We are thrilled to have an esteemed product innovator like Sandro join PubMatic. With his guidance, we will build on our leadership position in the high-growth video and CTV formats, and enhance the value we bring our global publisher and advertiser customers across the open internet,” said Nishant Khatri, SVP of Product Management at PubMatic.

Catanzaro joins PubMatic from Roku, where he was Head of Publisher Media Strategy, leading the product team by providing automated solutions for publishers, including self-service header bidding. Previously, he was Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at DataXu, which was acquired by Roku. Prior to his tenure at DataXu, Catanzaro was a consultant at Bain & Company.

“PubMatic has a legacy of industry-first innovation and technology strength that puts us in prime position as leaders in CTV and video,” said Sandro Catanzaro. “I look forward to working with our incredible engineering and product teams, along with our global customers, to deliver solutions that are meaningful and rewarding for publishers, advertisers, and consumers.”

The company has driven significant gains in CTV and omnichannel video on behalf of advertiser and publisher customers. In its latest earnings announcement, PubMatic reported that in 2022 CTV revenue nearly tripled over 2021, as a result of monetizing inventory from 214 CTV publishers, up from 154 publishers in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue from omnichannel video, which spans across desktop, mobile, and CTV devices, increased 42% year over year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

[email protected]

(917) 826-1103