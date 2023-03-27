NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, was recently recognized by the “Regulation+Asia+Awards+for+Excellence+2022” with its award for the “Best Solution - AML/CFT Data & Analytics” in its “Best Solutions – Fraud & Financial Crime” category for the second consecutive year. The Regulation Asia awards program recognizes excellence by firms that help to ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld in the financial industry, and that have shaped the regulatory landscape in the Asia Pacific region.

Regulation Asia’s “Best Solution” category recognizes solutions that financial institutions leverage to meet regulatory demands and stay compliant in the areas related to financial crime compliance. The Best Solution - AML/CFT Data & Analytics (Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism) award was presented for the best solution “which helps financial firms comply with local, regional, and global AML and CFT regulations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning – covering all aspects of financial crime compliance.”

“This award acknowledges NICE Actimize’s ongoing commitment to adapting to rapidly changing regulatory requirements in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Bradley Maclean, Co-founder, Regulation Asia. “Our panel of industry experts once again recognizes NICE Actimize’s innovations in anti-money laundering solutions and its use of advanced technologies to enhance its portfolio of financial crime and compliance solutions.”

“NICE Actimize’s anti-money laundering solutions are a clear leader when it comes to solving today’s increasingly complex regulatory issues. We continue to support our clients as they meet growing regulatory demands and the need to increase operational efficiency,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We continue our commitment to the Asia Pacific region and thank Regulation Asia’s expert panel of judges for recognizing our innovation in anti-money laundering solutions.”

For further information on the Regulation Asia Awards, for Excellence 2022, please click+here.

For further information on NICE Actimize’s Anti-Money Laundering Solutions, please click+here.

