US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading food service distributors – announced today the launch of Spring 2023 Scoop™. Themed “Stand Out from the Crowd,” Spring Scoop features 20 innovative and labor-saving products that will help operators refresh their menus through intriguing twists on classic favorites and globally influenced flavors.

“Today, diners are more interested in an intriguing new food experience than spending less while dining out, making it more important than ever that operators differentiate their menu with traffic-driving, on-trend offerings,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. “Seventy-six percent of diners say they are on the hunt for the next food trend when they eat out1, which is why we’ve introduced unique twists on classic favorites and products with globally influenced flavors that empower our operators to build maximized menus to help drive business, and as always, save hours of labor back-of-house.”

Spring Scoop products are designed to save an operator at least 30 minutes of labor per case as compared to making the item from scratch, with some products saving up to 90 minutes or more per case. These highly versatile products can be utilized in a variety of dishes, from stand-alone stars of the plate to ingredient bases for side-dishes, appetizers, dressings and cocktails.

A TASTE OF ESCAPE

Spring Scoop includes a variety of on-trend globally inspired menu sensations that deliver flavor profiles diners are craving. Highlights include:

Chef’s Line® All-Natural 2 Pollo Asado: Marinated in a unique blend of ancho chilies, garlic, onion, paprika, orange, and lime, this classic Mexican chicken dish has a mild and approachable profile making it great as a stand-alone or an excellent base for any customized dish.

Marinated in a unique blend of ancho chilies, garlic, onion, paprika, orange, and lime, this classic Mexican chicken dish has a mild and approachable profile making it great as a stand-alone or an excellent base for any customized dish. Chef’s Line® Panko Breaded Artichoke Quarters: Sourced and processed in Peru, these panko-breaded artichoke quarters are poised to become the next breaded portobello. Crunchy and lightly seasoned, this unique appetizer appeals to meat-eating and vegan diners alike.

Sourced and processed in Peru, these panko-breaded artichoke quarters are poised to become the next breaded portobello. Crunchy and lightly seasoned, this unique appetizer appeals to meat-eating and vegan diners alike. Rykoff Sexton® Mango Lime Margarita Mix: The margarita reigns supreme as the most popular cocktail in the U.S.3 The Mango Lime Margarita Mix provides a premium alternative to traditional margarita mix by delivering a perfect blend of mango puree, citrus juice, cane sugar, and agave nectar which will create a tropical-inspired margarita with hints of ginger-based turmeric.

THE DOUBLE TAKES

Sixty-one percent of consumers say experience is the most important aspect of dining out 1. Spring Scoop offers center-of-plate products to attract new diners and inspire repeat visits with unique twists on beloved classics. Highlights include:

Harbor Banks® Hard Cider Battered Shrimp: The hard cider-battered shrimp pack a punch with a crispy, golden exterior. From appetizers to tacos to salads, this elevated option brings a subtly fruity aroma and a mildly sweet flavor to every dish.

The hard cider-battered shrimp pack a punch with a crispy, golden exterior. From appetizers to tacos to salads, this elevated option brings a subtly fruity aroma and a mildly sweet flavor to every dish. Chef’s Line® All-Natural 2 Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Pieces: The Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Pieces feature the iconic barky exterior you find on smoked brisket, with an internal smoke ring that can only come from a trained pitmaster hardwood-smoking. Seasoned with a mild dry rub, this product can be leveraged within a variety dishes.

The Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Pieces feature the iconic barky exterior you find on smoked brisket, with an internal smoke ring that can only come from a trained pitmaster hardwood-smoking. Seasoned with a mild dry rub, this product can be leveraged within a variety dishes. Molly’s Kitchen® Plant-Based4 Italian Style Meatballs: These plant-based, vegan5 meatballs are seasoned and formed the same way traditional Italian meatballs would be, delivering the taste, texture, shape and flavor meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans will enjoy. Substitute in any traditional meatball dish including pasta, sandwiches or appetizers.

Learn more about Spring Scoop on the company’s website at usfoods.com/springscoop.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

