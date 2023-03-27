MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that the board of directors of the Company has authorized, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved, the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for the twelve-month period commencing on March 22, 2023 and ending no later than March 21, 2024.

Pursuant to the NCIB, Nuvei may purchase for cancellation up to 5,556,604 subordinate voting shares of Nuvei, representing approximately 10% of its “public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) as at March 8, 2023, or an aggregate fair market value of approximately U.S.$ 228.3 million based on the closing trading price of the subordinate voting shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”) on March 17, 2023. As at March 8, 2023, Nuvei had 63,595,611 issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, including a public float of 55,566,045 subordinate voting shares.

Subject to any required regulatory approvals, the NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and the Nasdaq or alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Subordinate voting shares will be acquired under the NCIB at the market price at the time of purchase.

Purchases under the NCIB may be made by means of open market transactions, including through an automatic share purchase plan, privately negotiated transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit. In the event that the Company acquires subordinate voting shares other than through open market purchases, the purchase price of the subordinate voting shares may be different than the market price of the subordinate voting shares at the time of the acquisition. Purchases made under an issuer bid exemption order will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as per the terms of the order.

Furthermore, under the NCIB, Nuvei may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) at market price, in accordance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. Under TSX rules, block purchases may not be made, directly or indirectly, from any insider of the Company. Nuvei will otherwise be allowed, subject to applicable securities laws, to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 75,606 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume, as calculated per the TSX rules for the prior six months (being 302,426 subordinate voting shares on the TSX).

In connection with the NCIB, Nuvei also entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with the designated broker responsible for the NCIB, allowing for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB at times when Nuvei would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its securities due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, Nuvei may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with certain purchasing parameters. Such purchases will be made by the designated broker based on such parameters, without further instructions by Nuvei, in compliance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and is being implemented concurrently with the initiation of the NCIB.

Nuvei believes that the purchase of its subordinate voting shares under the NCIB is a desirable use of available excess cash as well as an appropriate investment by it since, in its view, market prices from time to time may not reflect the underlying value of Nuvei’s business. Actions in connection with the NCIB will be subject to various factors, including Nuvei’s capital and liquidity positions, accounting and regulatory considerations, Nuvei’s financial and operational performance, alternative uses of capital, the trading price of Nuvei’s subordinate voting shares and general market conditions. The NCIB does not obligate Nuvei to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

Nuvei previously maintained a NCIB for the 12-month period beginning on March 10, 2022 and ended March 9, 2023, under which Nuvei was authorized to purchase up to 6,617,416 subordinate voting shares, or 10% of its public float as at February 28, 2022. During the term of such NCIB, Nuvei repurchased 3,660,743 of its subordinate voting shares at a weighted average purchase price per subordinate voting share of U.S.$45.51 through the facilities of the TSX and the Nasdaq.

* Based on the closing trading price of the subordinate voting shares on the Nasdaq on March 17, 2023.