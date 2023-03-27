Snail, Inc. Engages Shareintel to Investigate Abusive and Illegal Naked Short Selling Activity

4 hours ago
CULVER CITY, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. ( SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it has entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel"), a compliance-driven SAAS platform. ShareIntel's patented DRIL-Down™ process enables public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. Management intends to further utilize ShareIntel’s trusted advisory services to implement action plans to monitor and address any abusive activity, including the investigation of potential illegal naked short selling and other potential trading violations involving the Company's stock.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

About Shareintel-Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC

Shareintel-Shareholder Intelligence Service, LLC (SIS) is a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. DRIL-Down™ identifies participants to potential abusive and illegal short selling providing actionable intelligence. More information, visit www.shareintel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include those regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Snail and its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

