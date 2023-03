Hyliion+Holdings+Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that Rodger L. Boehm, Richard J. Freeland and Melanie Montague Trent will join its board of directors, bringing with them years of power generation, energy and international business industry experience. The three appointments come as Hyliion looks ahead at the experience needed to continue its path to commercialization.

With a career spanning 31 years at leading management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Inc., Boehm served as a senior partner where he led client service in optimizing market and operational performance for global companies in a variety of sectors. Boehm has a Bachelor of Science in Materials Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. He currently serves on the board of directors for FreightCar America and Ruggable, and was previously a board member for Meritor.

Formerly President and Chief Operating Officer at Cummins, Freeland spent his 40-year career with the power solutions manufacturer, successfully leading several business segments and ultimately overseeing all of Cummins’ global operations and international expansion. Freeland holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Additionally, he has served on the board of directors for Valvoline, Cooper Standard, Sauer-Danfoss, and Cummins.

Trent spent much of her career working in the energy sector, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer at global drilling services provider Rowan Companies (now Valaris). During her time there, she oversaw Human Resources, Legal, IT and Communications functions, and co-led a unique joint-venture to own, operate and manage off-shore drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia. Trent received a Bachelor of Arts from Middlebury College and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University, and presently serves on the board of directors for Diamondback Energy and Arcosa.

“As Hyliion continues to near the start of production for the Hypertruck ERX™ system, I welcome the breadth of expertise our new board members bring to the table. Hyliion will undoubtedly benefit from their varied professional experiences in their respective industries as well as their extensive knowledge in product development, manufacturing, strategic growth and international operations,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “I am pleased that Rodger, Richard and Melanie share in our commitment to making sustainable commercial transportation a reality, and I look forward to their contributions as we continue to bring our innovative technology to market,” Healy continued.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

