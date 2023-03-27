Sigma+Additive+Solutions%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing software and service solutions, to provide additive manufacturing (AM) users automated quality control by integrating the PrintRite3D® quality assurance solution into the new software solution Materialise Process Control.

Combining multiple complementary data sources and analytic methods allows businesses to make faster, data-driven decisions, improving operational efficiency and driving revenue growth. Materialise Process Control allows manufacturers to analyze and correlate layer data from the 3D printing process. Sigma and Materialise collaborated to integrate PrintRite3D® into Process Control and to make it available in CO-AM, Materialise’s end-to-end software platform for 3D printing. Sigma’s PrintRite3D® suite provides in-process data, including thermal data from the melt pool, yielding layer data that can enable users to find the root cause of defects faster.

According to Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg, “We’re thrilled to build upon Sigma’s existing collaboration with Materialise, bringing a holistic quality offering to the additive industry and displaying it for the first time at AMUG 2023. Incorporating automated holistic quality offerings on the CO-AM platform will place vital data in the hands of owners and operators, allowing them to make informed decisions regarding the reliability and safety of components they produce.”

Bart Van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise, added, “Materialise Process Control uses artificial intelligence to automate quality control, helping our customers save significant time and money. Through collaborations with partners like Sigma Additive Solutions, AM users benefit from a technology-agnostic innovation that offers unparalleled insights into their 3D printing process. With this data, our customers can continuously learn how to improve it.”

Collaborating with Materialise, Sigma is committed to helping businesses succeed by providing innovative technology solutions that improve operational efficiency, drive revenue growth, and enhance customer satisfaction. Sigma Additive Solutions and Materialise are hosting a joint presentation at AMUG 2023, Room 5C, 5th Floor, Hilton Chicago Hotel at 10:30 am CT on March 21st as well as displaying our integration at Materialise’s booth, P21, Salon D at AMUG 2023 from March 19-23.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma’s business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D®, Sigma’s ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Sigma disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma’s forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

