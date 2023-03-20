LivePerson named Technology Partner of the Year at the 2023 Stevie® Awards

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023

Leading AI company awarded top honor by the world's foremost sales and customer service awards program

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

liveperson_logo.jpg

Along with the company's 2023 Gold Stevie win for Best Contact Center Solution, this award marks LivePerson's 12th Stevie Win overall.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.

"Ever since we pioneered the invention of web chat for brands, LivePerson has continually pushed the limits of digital engagement between brands and their customers," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "As we enter a new era in which leveraging AI for better business outcomes becomes a strategic imperative, we're proud to earn this validation of our technology, our vision, and our team's hard work."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the company's Conversational Cloud, LivePerson's AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate more meaningful, natural-feeling conversations. It is trusted by thousands of the world's biggest brands and continuously optimized by hundreds of thousands of human experts.

To learn more about how LivePerson's AI helps brands achieve better business outcomes, visit liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Virgin Media, and Burberry — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit www.liveperson.com.

Media Contact:
Mike Tague
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY45985&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-named-technology-partner-of-the-year-at-the-2023-stevie-awards-301775535.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45985&Transmission_Id=202303200830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45985&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.