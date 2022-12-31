BNP Paribas and Clearwater Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership for Investment Accounting Solutions

4 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2023

New Collaboration Offers Best-of-Breed Investment Accounting Solutions Integrated with Custodian Services

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced a new services partnership with BNP Paribas' Securities Services business, a global multi-asset servicing specialist with EUR 11.1 trillion in assets under custody and EUR 2.3 trillion in assets under administration1, to offer investment accounting and reporting solutions combined with the bank's custodian services. Securities Services at BNP Paribas is a leading global custodian providing multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions to buy-side and sell-side market participants, corporates, and issuers.

This collaboration combines Clearwater Analytics distinctive value proposition and end-to-end investment lifecycle solutions with BNP Paribas' Securities Services business solutions and opens business opportunities with asset owners across the bank's custody network of over 90 markets globally. Joint customer INTÉRIALE Mutual is already taking advantage of the combined offering.

"This is an opportune moment for asset owners that struggle with difficult-to-use legacy systems to open the door to a modern best-of-breed solution that can achieve measurable business impact at speed and scale," said Arnaud Claudon, Head of the Asset Managers and Asset Owners Client Lines, Securities Services at BNP Paribas. "We are delighted to offer robust and complete solutions dedicated to institutional clients through this collaboration with Clearwater, efficiently combining banking and non-banking services. It does strengthen our strategic ambition to complement our core offering with best-in-class specialised providers."

Clearwater's comprehensive solution for investment data management and reporting is ideally suited for insurance providers and organizations seeking a "single pane of glass" view to their investment portfolios in order to act on capital allocation data in seconds, and enable multi-asset-class, daily aggregation, reconciliation, and book-of-record reporting. Backed by a global client servicing team, Clearwater facilitates a streamlined onboarding process and fast account set-up for its growing client base in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"We believe this joint collaboration with BNP Paribas is an ideal on-ramp for asset owners to act on growth opportunities across their investment portfolios," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe at Clearwater Analytics. "We invite asset owners to explore our powerful, game-changing solution that fully leverages our award-winning technology platform and BNP Paribas' suite of custody activities. Together with BNP Paribas, we aim to extend this solution to our key core markets."

About Securities Services at BNP Paribas (securities.cib.bnpparibas)

BNP Paribas's Securities Services business is a leading global custodian providing multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions to buy-side and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, its custody network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

1 As of 31/12/2022.

