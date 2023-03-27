Fiserv and Central Payments Deliver Modern Issuing Capabilities to Fintechs and Financial Institutions

3 hours ago
Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, and Central+Payments+L.L.C., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider, are enabling fintechs, enterprise businesses and payment facilitators to bring financial products and services to market with greater speed and growth potential.

The combination of the Fiserv technology stack, including a real-time core, card processing, and issuance, with Central Payments’ award-winning Open*CP Fintech API Marketplace®, which includes program management and compliance oversight, enables fintechs and nearly any other business to create valuable products and services that more holistically meet the rising expectations of consumers and small businesses. For those with established card programs, this provides access to more comprehensive and regulated core banking and payment services.

As fintech offerings have grown more robust, so has consumer demand to access their money through digital experiences outside of traditional banking channels. In many cases, this means enabling non-chartered fintechs and other businesses to deliver financial services, such as debit cards, secure credit, stored value cards, unsecured credit and more. Fiserv and Central Payments bring together a BaaS platform, products and services, and access to a network of sponsor banks to support a wide spectrum of innovative use cases across retail and business.

“As fintechs and financial institutions work together to create compelling financial offerings, speed to market, a robust and flexible tech stack and streamlined operations are essential,” said Sunil Sachdev, head of Fintech and Growth at Fiserv. “Together, Fiserv and Central Payments can deliver these requirements without compromising compliance and risk controls needed to safeguard all parties.”

Fiserv and Central Payments provide everything needed for a fintech or other company to connect with a sponsor bank, launch, and manage unique payments products and services. Fiserv financial institution clients pursuing a fintech partnership can also engage with Fiserv and Central Payments for go-to-market program management support.

“This combination of technology, services, program management and bank partners will help any business become a fintech without the need to add the staff or expertise to manage the program in-house,” said Eric Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Central Payments. “Those that may want to manage their program in-house eventually can also use our services as a lower risk model to get to market quickly with a proof-of-concept.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Central Payments

Central Payments provides payments technology and issuing solutions for fintech and embedded finance businesses, Making Financial Experiences Better®. The company's Open*CP API Marketplace is one of the only ‘REAL’ banking-as-a-service (BaaS) payments platforms built by fintech bankers with issuing capability embedded. Open*CP's vertical integration and its native-to-the-cloud technology are the drivers responsible for the rise of Central Bank of Kansas City, Central Payments’ issuing bank, to be the fastest growing prepaid card issuer from 2015 to 2020*. The company also operates Falls Fintech, its startup fintech accelerator and produces Fintech Brews & News, a podcast devoted to helping bridge the gap between banking, startups, and the entire fintech industry. Visit Central-Payments.com and follow on LinkedIn for more information.

*Source: The Nilson Report.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

