Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) has been recognized by FlexJobs as one of the Top+100+Companies+to+Watch+for+Remote+Jobs+in+2023.

This list is based on an analysis of approximately 58,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2022. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.

“We want our employees to lead healthy, satisfying lives,” said Mike Kellar, Head of Talent, Lincoln Financial Group. “That’s why we offer opportunities to work at home, in the office or a hybrid of both options. This model strikes the right balance between delivering on our commitment to flexibility through remote work options, while keeping our offices and in-person collaboration as important components of the way we work together.”

Lincoln has hired for jobs with remote work options across multiple corporate and business functions, including but not limited to actuarial, claims support, customer care, investments, legal, sales and product, software engineering and cyber security roles.

“We remain committed to making Lincoln a great place to work and flexibility is such an important component of that,” said Kate Feather, Head of Employee Experience and Talent Development, Lincoln Financial Group. “Our work arrangement categories offer flexible working opportunities when possible, while recognizing the value of bringing employees together for connection, collaboration, problem-solving and innovation.”

FlexJobs saw a 20 percent increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021, compared with 12 percent growth the previous year. The threshold for employers to make FlexJobs’ Top 100 list has increased from previous years, meaning companies had to have a higher number of remote job listings to earn the distinction. Companies on the list span a variety of industries, such as biotech, business services, education, finance, healthcare, insurance, retail, software development, staffing and recruiting and travel.

To view remote jobs at Lincoln, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fjobs.lincolnfinancial.com%2Fgo%2FWork-from-Home%2F2258100%2F

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $282 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert+advice, career+coaching+services, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

