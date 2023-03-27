Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is proud to announce a new partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) and its subsidiary company Redbox. The rapidly growing Redbox Live TV – a free streaming service available within the Redbox streaming app, featuring more than 160 channels – now carries three Allen Media Group FAST channels: The Weather Channel en Español, Pattrn and theGrio Television Network. Viewers can stream these three Allen Media Group FAST channels for free on the Redbox streaming app, which is available on connected TVs and devices from Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, LG, and more than a dozen more platforms.

The Weather Channel en Español is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The networkfeatures a variety of Spanish language forecasts, including locally specific forecasting and storytelling that helps viewers understand the science behind weather events, delivered by award-winning meteorologists. The Weather Channel en Español utilizes the full resources of The Weather Channel including the network's multiple Emmy® award-winning immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology.

Pattrn is The Weather Channel brand dedicated to the environment and climate. Pattrn’s mission is to inform, educate, inspire, and revel in the patterns of our amazing planet. It explores Earth’s challenges, celebrates its progress, and elevates new voices to the conversation. Pattrn features original reporting, mid-form series and feature-length documentaries.

TheGrio Television Network features a huge library of movies, television shows, and news programs that amplify and celebrate African American culture. TheGrio Television Network features the world’s biggest stars and global newsmakers and has been a powerful digital news brand and cultural hub to tens of millions of consumers for over a decade -- and is the only Black-owned media platform dedicated to elevating the voice and culture of African Americans as it relates to breaking news, politics, health, business, sports and entertainment.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “The addition of our FAST channels to the Redbox Live TV lineup enables AMG to expand the reach of life-saving weather information through The Weather Channel en Español, as well as climate news featured on Pattrn, and storytelling featured on theGrio Television Network.”

“Our mission is to provide value-conscious consumers with ever-growing options that entertain and inform,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new agreement with Allen Media Group continues to expand our Redbox connected-TV FAST platform with unique and diverse new channels for our customers.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through nearly 160 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 72 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

