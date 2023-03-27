Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced the appointment of Anne Bailey as President of its Home division.

“I am confident Anne is the right leader for our Home division as we expand our geographic footprint, enhance customer relationships, and drive innovative growth solutions,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. “To advance our growth strategy and become One Modivcare, we must align our people, processes, and technology, which includes investing in the best talent to lead our organization. Anne’s wealth of experience in the healthcare industry will help bolster the strong caliber of our leadership team at Modivcare, and together we are committed to driving results, scaling for growth, and delivering a superior member and customer experience. Our Home division, which includes personal care services, remote patient monitoring, and meals, is a key driver of our long-term growth strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join Modivcare and believe strongly in our mission to provide high-quality services to our members,” said Anne Bailey. “Throughout my career in healthcare, I have focused on dual aims of creating a team culture of caring and deep connection paired with the highest-quality care and outcomes. At Modivcare, we provide supportive care services at a critical time and place, helping our customers age safely in their own homes. Our services address social determinants of health while reducing costs for customers and the healthcare system. I’m excited to lead Modivcare’s Home division as we expand these needed services into a national platform.”

Anne has over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including payor and revenue strategy, insurance, and communications. Most recently, Anne was a senior executive and Group Vice President at DaVita, a Fortune 250 healthcare company. Anne was also a founding member of DaVita’s Power of Women group and led DaVita’s community giving for many years. Additionally, she has experience working with lawmakers to advance healthcare policies. Prior to DaVita, Anne was at Bain & Company, where she led consulting teams focused on domestic and international growth strategies. Anne has served as President of the Chronic Disease Coalition and sits on the boards of CU Denver Business School, City Year Denver (emeritus), Amp the Cause, and OI Infusion. Anne holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, a Master’s of Science in Information Systems from the University of Colorado, and a Master’s of Business Administration from The Wharton School.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005154/en/